RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and red marks on her chest and neck. By that time she had regained consciousness and told an officer she had been at an apartment on Race Street in Ravenswood with friends when the suspect, identified as Cameron Boyles, of Middleport, Ohio, arrived at the apartment.

Authorities say the victim said Boyles allegedly began to attack her and another person in the home. She also told authorities Boyles allegedly pulled out a pistol, threatened to shoot the other person in the head and threw him out of his wheelchair.

The officers say the victim said Boyles then began allegedly punching and choking her and pointed a pistol at her head. She told officers she feared for her life and that Boyles allegedly wouldn’t let her leave “until she begged.”

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and authorities went to the location on Race Street where they found a pistol matching the victim’s statement.

Boyles was arrested on charges of Strangulation, Wanton Endangerment, Kidnapping and Malicious Wounding. He is in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of bond.