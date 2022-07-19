COVINGTON, KY (WOWK) – An Ohio man will spend the next 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in Kentucky.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Shakir Aswad Little, 30, of Fairfield, Ohio was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to “transporting visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office says through the investigation law enforcement found approximately 335 videos and images of child pornography on Little’s phone on July 27, 2021, which he had taken from Ohio to Kentucky. Authorities say that little admitted that he knew the videos and images were on his phone and knew what they depicted.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in April of 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Officials say he must serve at least 85% of his sentence under federal law. His release from prison will be followed by eight years of supervision from the U.S. Probation Office.