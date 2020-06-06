Ohio man shot after confrontation at residence

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man was shot after a confrontation at his residence.
The shooting occurred around 8 p.m, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Police responded to a call in the area of Zuspan Road in Cheshire Township, Ohio. When police arrived, they found Stanley L. Little, 76, with a gunshot wound.
Little was transported to Holzer Medical Centers Meigs where he is reported to be in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing. No other details are known at the time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
