Timothy Wolfe, of Bidwell, Ohio. (Photo courtesy of the Gallia County Sheriff)

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says a man who escaped from house arrest is now back in law enforcement custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy Wolfe, of Bidwell, Ohio, fled from his court-ordered house arrest on or around Sept. 24.

At the time of his escape, deputies said Wolfe is under indictment for multiple felony offenses.

The sheriff’s office says tips and information from the community helped