11th-hour negotiations under way on new Ohio legislative map

Areeqe Hammad, of Cleveland, testifies at the first public hearing of the Ohio Redistricting Commission at Cleveland State University, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) Update 4:20 p.m. — Chances Ohio will get new 10-year maps of state legislative districts by a midnight Wednesday deadline appear slim.

The state’s powerful new redistricting panel is on an hours-long recess. The Ohio Redistricting Commission’s pause comes as Republicans and Democrats appeared stalled on any plan both parties can agree upon.

Without the votes of both the panel’s Democratic members, any district boundaries the 7-member panel approves can only last four years.

Democratic state Sen. Vernon Sykes, the panel’s co-chair, said his hopes for a compromise are waning. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he is “always an optimistic person.”

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The powerful new redistricting panel in Ohio has muscled through U.S. Census delays and partisan disagreements to approve a new 10-year map of state legislative districts.

The bipartisan vote of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Wednesday means the map will stand for a full decade.

Without Democratic support, the Republican-dominated panel could only have passed a four-year map. REAX HERE Ohio and other states normally would have received the 2020 Census data used in the map-making process in April.

This year, due to COVID-19 delays, it arrived in Aug. 12.