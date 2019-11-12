OHIO PREPARES FOR EARLY WINTER WEATHER

CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) As the early Winter weather moves its way Eastward into Ohio, Southern Ohio residents could see Monday night’s rain turn into an inch or two of snow Tuesday morning

“The past few years have been pretty mild, but they keep talking that this Winter is going to be the one,” said Angie Montroso, South Point resident.

Montroso is originally from the Cleveland area and is used to seeing mountains of snow in the Wintertime, but she said she isn’t worried about the incoming storm.

“So this is a piece of cake to me. . . on Lake Erie it can very, very cold and a lot of snow,” said Montroso.

However, the Ohio Department of Transportation is taking no chances. They have trucks loaded up and drivers on standby in case roads become slippery and dangerous.

“So if it does turn into snow, we can get them in here quick and get the roads treated right away,” said Matt McGuire, ODOT Public Information Officer

ODOT is also advising motorists to stay off the roads overnight if possible. If not, travelers should reduce their speeds because roads could become slippery and icy.

“Remember no one has had to drive in the snow for several months now, so it takes awhile to get back in that practice,” said McGuire.

He also said if there are plows on the road drivers need to look out for them.

“Last year our plows were involved in 59 incidents-. . . these plows are 12 feet wide so they are as wide or wider than some lanes,” said McGuire.

The major interstates and routes in Southern Ohio are State Routes 7, 52, and 93, and drivers should check road conditions before heading out. The Ohio Department of Transportation has about 14,000 plow trucks monitoring the interstates and U.S and State Routes in Ohio and about 3, 000 drivers.