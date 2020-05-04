Ohio restaurant reopening standards set to be announced this week, DeWine says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Restaurants across Ohio could have a timeline as to when they will be allowed to reopen sometime this week, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.

At his afternoon coronavirus briefing, DeWine said the group set up to come up with parameters for restaurants to reopen met over the weekend and “made some very good progress.”

DeWine said sometime over the next several days, the state will announce the recommendations and a reopening date.

“I know people are anxious about that,” he said. “We will be doing that in the next several days.”

Like all groups established to set best practices to reopen businesses, the restaurant group was comprised of people in that industry, from small diners to bigger chains, the governor said.”

“They have worked very, very hard and I’m grateful for that work and you’ll have the opportunity to see the results of that in the next several days,” DeWine said.