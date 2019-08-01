Ohio sales tax holiday begins Friday

We all like to save money when it comes to back-to-school shopping. Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 2 and ends Sunday, Aug. 4.

Parents and caregivers get a little extra to keep in their wallet, but there are some rules to follow.

The sales tax exempt items include clothing priced at or below $75, school supplies priced at or below $20, and school instructional material priced at or below $20.

Because the sales tax holiday is Ohio law, all businesses must participate. Any items that are used for trade or business are not exempt.

According to the state’s website, if you buy school supplies or clothing online during the sales tax holiday, those items are exempt.

