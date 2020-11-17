Ohio senator joins COVID-19 vaccine study to set example

FILE – This Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, file photo shows Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaking during a news conference in Washington. Portman is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study, hoping to encourage others to volunteer to take part in testing. Portman said in an interview that as much as he supports such precautions as masking and social distancing, vaccine development, distribution and use are the best hope for reducing the pandemic’s toll, and he wanted to what he could to help “explain the great potential for these vaccines” and the need for volunteers for trials. (Graeme Jennings/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — A U.S. senator from Ohio is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine test.

Republican Rob Portman says he hopes to encourage more people to volunteer for the vaccine studies.

Portman says vaccines are the best hope for reducing the pandemic’s toll. He received an injection earlier this month at a Cincinnati lab that is testing an experimental vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

He does daily monitoring of his vital signs, keeping a log and working with the lab. Portman, like other volunteers, doesn’t know if he got the vaccine or a dummy shot.

J&J’s candidate is one of four vaccines in late-stage testing in the U.S. Two companies, Pfizer Inc., and Moderna, have reported their preliminary results show their experimental vaccines are strongly protective.