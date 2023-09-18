TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, joined striking UAW workers Friday in Toledo.

Brown talked to workers on the picket line at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex.

Autoworkers in Ohio and across the country went on strike Friday morning at some plants operated by Ford, GM and Stellantis.

“Today Ohioans stand in solidarity with autoworkers around our state as they demand the Big 3 automakers respect the work they do to make these companies successful. Any union family knows that a strike is always a last resort – autoworkers want to be on the job, not on the picket line. UAW workers made sacrifices to save the American auto industry,” Brown said.

Brown said the Big 3 are making record profits and that workers should get their fair share. President Joe Biden said the same thing Friday when he dispatched aides to Detroit to help with the strike.

The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories after talks broke down. Biden said he is sending Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.