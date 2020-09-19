Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s statement on the passing of Justice Ginsburg

CLEVELAND, OH (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today released a statement on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ginsburg shattered glass ceilings for women who haven’t yet been born, and brought our country closer to living up to our founding ideals. Her intellect and passion and commitment to justice were simply unmatched. I pray that the same force of principles to which she held herself will help guide the leaders of this country. The American people deserve a voice in the momentous decision we now face and it was her dying wish, according to her family, that we wait for their choice to lead us to take office in January to confirm a new justice. We honor Justice Ginsburg best by fighting as hard as we can to preserve her legacy and ensure that women are in all places where decisions are being made.”

