Ohio State Football moves up to #5 in Latest AP Poll

After crushing Miami of Ohio 76-5, the College Football world is taking notice again…as Ohio State has now cracked the Top 5 in the latest AP poll, and are right up there with likes of both Clemson and Alabama.

Ohio State is rolling right now, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents 214-15, but will get into the toughest part of their schedule over the next four weeks. OSU will face Nebraska, Michigan State, and Northwestern in that order over that span.

The Scarlet and Gray have scored more points in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, 42 than total points they have allowed to opponents this season, 15, and if Sophomore Quarterback Justin Fields continues to play like he has, it will definitely be some long days for defenses trying to game plan for the OSU offense.