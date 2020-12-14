Ohio State University administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after it’s arrival to the Buckeye State Monday morning.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ohio around 9:45 a.m., Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, and the OSUWMC announced on Twitter they administered the first COVID-19 vaccine around 10:47 a.m.

This is an historic occasion.

This is hope.

This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.



The first #COVID19 vaccines have arrived in Ohio at @OSUWexMed. These safe and effective vaccines are a crucial step on our path back to normal. We’re #InThisTogetherOhio. pic.twitter.com/uunKBdNEGY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 14, 2020