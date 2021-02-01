Severe Weather Bar

Coronavirus Updates

Ohio teachers to start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

OHIO (WTRF) — Many Ohio teachers are relieved as their vaccination plan kicks off Monday.

Governor Mike DeWine says around 55,000 doses will go to school staff each and every week. That’s in addition to the 100,000 available for the older population.

Districts that are included in the first week have been notified, and include several in Columbiana County. All other districts will be included in the next four weeks so that kids can be back in school as soon as possible

he OEA president commented that there’s no way to replace the in-classroom connection between students and teachers.

Governor DeWine says he’s aware of the desire to return immediately, but the state just doesn’t have enough supplies to do so.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS