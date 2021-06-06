Ohio teen dies after diving into water-filled quarry

INDEPENDENCE, OH (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy died after diving into a water-filled quarry at an old mine in Ohio.

Independence Fire officials say rescue crews were called at about 5 p.m. Friday to the site of the former Haydite mine after the 16-year-old went underwater and didn’t resurface. Firefighters called the rescue location “very difficult and very steep with slopes upwards of 30 to 40 feet down to the water.”

Officials said the teenager’s body was recovered about two hours later.

His family was notified, and the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office will release his name later, officials said.