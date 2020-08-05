Ohio travel advisory list updated with states with new highest positivity rates

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Two states have been removed, and one has been added to Ohio’s travel advisory list.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a travel advisory for all individuals who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15% or higher for COVID-19. The advisory is an attempt to slow the rate of the virus spreading in Ohio. The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home.

This week, Kansas and South Carolina have been removed from the travel advisory list, while Nevada has been added back after one week off.

The states in which the positivity rate of COVID-19 is 15% or higher:

Florida

Alabama

Mississippi

Arizona

Nevada

Idaho

Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, DeWine stated.

➡ Travel Advisory Update: Based on new positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to the states in yellow. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.



More: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/OZpDkAwV6O — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 5, 2020

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories