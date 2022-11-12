INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWK) — The Ohio University marching band, known as The Marching 110, performed before an enthusiastic crowd of band fans Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The band was the college exhibition band during the Bands of America Grand Nationals competition in Indianapolis. That show features 100 of the best high school bands in a three day contest.

The exhibition was a chance to show off the non-competitive but highly entertaining college marching band style from the band that brands itself, “The Most Exciting Band In The Land.”

The Marching 110 have recently played at the Cleveland Browns game and they will be playing for the pregame and at halftime again on November 22 for the last regular season home game for the Ohio Bobcat football team in Peden Stadium against rival Bowling Green.

Band members say the long bus ride from Athens to Indianapolis was worth it after the enthusiastic reception they got from the fans.

The band also has a theater based show called The Varsity Show coming up later in the month at The Ohio Theatre. You can find info on the band’s website here.