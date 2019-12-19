Ohio unveiling school safety center to help prevent violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state has unveiled its new Ohio School Safety Center as a panel that will advise that office begins its work. The new office unveiled Tuesday is under Ohio Homeland Security.

It’s intended to help educators and police prevent and address violence involving schools and students. It began work months ago with a staff that included intelligence analysts scanning social media and websites for threats.

“We’ve never had a one-stop-shop before,” said Acting Administrator of the Safety Center Emily Mayfield. “There are a lot of players in the game, and we’re happy that there are, but sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know. This is allowing us to share what our local partners are doing really well right now and provide those resources to the schools….”

Other important elements of governor DeWine’s overall Strong Ohio plan are already underway, including the development of new technology to help ensure thorough, accurate background check reports; the expansion of Ohio’s statewide school safety tip line; and work to provide wraparound services for schools and supports to parents to manage children’s lifelong wellness.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories