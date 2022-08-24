SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman accused of animal torture in Ohio has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Samantha Damron, a former vet tech, was arrested Thursday, May 12, after 46 dogs, 20 of them dead, were found at her Portsmouth residence. Authorities said two of the puppies removed from the home died within a week of the arrest.

Damron had initially entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on May 27, 2022, after being indicted for 46 counts of cruelty to companion animals and 46 counts of possessing criminal tools.

According to an incident report, Portsmouth PD was dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Sycamore Street for a welfare check on May 12. A neighbor had called to report a foul smell and flies, and they feared that a deceased person was inside the residence.

Upon arrival, police found what they described as “‘Hoarders,’ but worse.”

They say they found 19 dead dogs inside the residence and a total of 27 live dogs running loose or locked in separate cages throughout the house. Police said that all of the live dogs appeared severely dehydrated and malnourished. They said that no fresh food or water could be found inside the cages.

Damron’s pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 12, 2022 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas.