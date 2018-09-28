Ohio

'Body' in bag turns out to be discarded sex doll

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 08:46 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 12:31 PM EDT

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in southwestern Ohio say a body reported near a park turned out to be a sex doll. 

Authorities say Hamilton County engineers called Colerain police Thursday afternoon when they spotted a "body" near Richardson Forest Preserve. Police say the figure wrapped in a garbage bag had been abandoned on a hillside. 

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney says officers pulled the figure out of the bag and discovered it was turned a life-sized female sex doll. Authorities say the doll looked lifelike from a distance. 

Colerain Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local