PATRIOT, OH (WOWK)– A man was pronounced dead after a fatal crash on County Road 130 in Gallia County, Ohio on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Steven E. Craig, 34, of Patriot was traveling northbound on CR130 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a creek.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the road was shut down for three hours during the investigation. Craig was pronounced dead on the scene.