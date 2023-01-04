A man was killed in an accident involving a backhoe in Pike County, Ohio

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, of Piketon. The Silverado drove off the right side of the road and caught fire, according to OSHP.

Mr. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The driver of the backhoe was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP is still investigating this crash.