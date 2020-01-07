13 presidential candidates certified to be on Ohio’s 2020 primary election ballot

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– With 70 days until Ohio’s 2020 primary election, 13 presidential candidates have officially been certified to appear on the ballot.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the candidates Tuesday.

The following Democratic candidates are certified to appear on theMarch 17, 2020 primary ballot:

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

The following Democratic candidate is certified to receive write-in votes on the March 17, 2020 primary ballot:

Andrew Yang

The following Republican candidate is certified to appear on the March 17, 2020 primary ballot:

Donald J. Trump

LaRose’s office also sent a reminder of key dats for the 2020 election: