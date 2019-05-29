13-year-old arrested, charged with murder of 14-year-old in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a 13-year-old male with the shooting death of another teenager in east Columbus.

At about 6:51pm, May 22, police were called to the 1400 block of Shady Lane on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the address they found 14-year-old Jaykwon M. Sharp, and a 14-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was hospitalized and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old male and charged him with Sharp’s murder.

Police say it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument between Sharp and the suspect. Witnesses say the argument was over a cellphone.

The suspect was identified shortly after the shooting, according to police, and they were working with his family for his surrender.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.