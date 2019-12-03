13-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Ohio, considered armed and dangerous

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall are looking for a 13-year-old boy wanted for attempted murder in Whitehall. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:20 p.m. Monday along the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. he was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police identified 13-year-old Gregorio Canchola as the suspected shooter. Investigators say the victim and Canchola know each other and were behind a building when they had a disagreement, ending with the shooting.

Canchola was charged with attempted murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Police say Canchola stands 5’8″, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.