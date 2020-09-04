14 more Meigs County COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facility

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County are reporting 14 additional cases of COVID-19, all connected to an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

As of 2 p.m., Sept. 4, the Meigs County Health Department confirms a total of 150 COVID-19 cases, 24 of which are probable, and four deaths in the county since April. Health officials say 65 of those cases remain active and 81 residents have recovered.

