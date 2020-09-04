Coronavirus Updates

14 more Meigs County COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facility

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Meigs County are reporting 14 additional cases of COVID-19, all connected to an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

As of 2 p.m., Sept. 4, the Meigs County Health Department confirms a total of 150 COVID-19 cases, 24 of which are probable, and four deaths in the county since April. Health officials say 65 of those cases remain active and 81 residents have recovered.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS