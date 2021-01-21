Coronavirus Updates

14 states listed on latest Ohio travel advisory

Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fourteen states are listed on the latest Ohio travel advisory released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate dropped to 13 percent this week in Ohio, down from 17 percent.

Last week’s advisory included 19 states.

The 14 states on this week’s list and their positivity rates are:

Idaho40.0%
Iowa33.1%
Pennsylvania32.4%
Alabama31.1%
South Dakota29.4%
Mississippi28.4%
Kansas26.1%
Utah21.2%
Virginia18.2%
Arkansas18.0%
Tennessee17.0%
Georgia16.3%
Texas15.0%
Oklahoma15.0%

The state’s advisory notes that Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, Oregon, and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means Ohio was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate. 

