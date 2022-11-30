LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of bomb threats made against the Rock Hill School District, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old, female Rock Hill High School student is now charged with four counts of making Terroristic Threats, a 3rd-Degree felony, and four counts of Delinquency by Inducing Panic.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bomb threats happened on four separate occasions this month – The first on Wednesday, Nov. 16; the second on Friday, Nov. 18; the third on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and the fourth today, Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The sheriff’s office says a group of students reported receiving the threat as a text through a social media page from “a person they didn’t know.” Authorities say the threats made claims that a bomb had been placed in a particular building or multiple bombs were in multiple buildings.

Authorities say additional resources including bomb-sniffing dogs from Ohio University and K9s from the Columbus Fire Department were brought in to ensure the buildings were safe.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the investigation, which included assistance from the Ohio Homeland Security and FBI cybercrime labs, found the suspect used fake names to open a Virtual Private Network (VPN) account and send the messages over a social media domain before deleting the fake VPN account. Authorities say the social media site also deleted the message after “a certain period of time.”

The sheriff’s office said this method made the suspect “very difficult to track,” but through hours of computer analysis, viewing school cameras’ video footage and interviewing several students, authorities were able to identify the suspect.

“This has been a trying time for all involved,” says Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “The safety of our schools is a top priority, and I am very proud of my staff as well as the administration and staff of the Rock Hill School District.”

The suspect has been taken to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center.