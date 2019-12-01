ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) – Police say a 17-year-old has been shot and killed inside a garage at an Ohio house.
Elyria police responded to a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Sunday where they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his face in an unattached garage. Police say medical personnel declared him dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until relatives could be notified.
Police say several people at the house were taken in for questioning and a 17-year-old at the scene was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence. He was being held at a juvenile detention facility pending a hearing in Lorain County Juvenile Court.
Authorities haven’t released information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Old Man Winter returns with snow, bone-chilling temperatures
- Supreme Court takes up gun case, though disputed law has changed
- Rosa Parks honored with statue in Montgomery
- Rainfall stalls Dry Hollow Fire from spreading
- Crowds line up for first day of legal marijuana sales in Michigan
- 17-year-old fatally shot in garage at Ohio house
- Crews working to clean up collapsed building in Portsmouth
- West Virginia 2020 hunting and fishing license sales begin December 1
- County in Ohio dedicates fund to hold opioid settlement cash
- West Virginia animal shelter needs $80,000 by the end of year to remain open