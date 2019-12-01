17-year-old fatally shot in garage at Ohio house

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) – Police say a 17-year-old has been shot and killed inside a garage at an Ohio house.

Elyria police responded to a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Sunday where they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his face in an unattached garage. Police say medical personnel declared him dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Police say several people at the house were taken in for questioning and a 17-year-old at the scene was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence. He was being held at a juvenile detention facility pending a hearing in Lorain County Juvenile Court.

Authorities haven’t released information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

