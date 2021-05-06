18,000 new jobless claims filed in Ohio over past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 18,642 initial jobless claims filed in the state for the week ending May 1.
The total of first-time unemployment claims filed over the last 59 weeks is 3,282,950, which
is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.
ODJFS is no longer reporting the number of potentially fraudulent claims filed now that numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Fraudulent filings had been a problem for ODJFS during the height of the pandemic.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was distributed to 177,174 Ohioans last week. That brings the total of PUA payments to $10.7 billion to over 1 million Ohioans.
To expedite the process, ODJFS is urging individuals to file their unemployment claims online at unemployment.ohio.gov.
