2 arrested after ongoing drug trafficking investigation

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people face charges after a ongoing drug investigation in Gallia County, Ohio.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Rocky Run Road in Clay Township on Monday, March 22. During the search, deputies siezed narcotics and cash, as well as other items associated with drug trafficking.

Eric W. Barnette, 52, and Melissa R. Barnette, 48, were arrested at the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Champlin says his office would like to thank residents for, “their continued support of our undying pursuit to rid our community of this type of criminal behavior.”

He urges anyone with any information on this case, or any other suspicious or illegal activity to call their tip line at 740-446-6555.