SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing tires from a car lot in Scioto County.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to Glockner’s at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man and a woman “loading up tires.”

He said that both of them were arrested, and their vehicle was impounded.

Thoroughman said that Glockner’s installed video cameras that allow the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to view the location when needed. He said that they did so because there has been a rise in catalytic converter thefts in the area.

36-year-old Felicia Tully, of Portsmouth, and 29-year-old Kevin Nance, of New Boston, were charged with petty theft.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information should contact Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.