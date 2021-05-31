2 Boardman officers injured after fight at the Days Inn

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – Two Boardman police officers are injured after some kind of fight overnight at the Days Inn on South Avenue.
Police originally got a call for a female in distress around 1 a.m. Monday.
Multiple police agencies responded.
When they arrived they found another person being uncooperative.
They were able to arrest that person.
The two officers injured are expected to be okay.
