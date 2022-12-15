MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle and impounded the car after figuring out that the driver had a suspended license. The sheriff’s office says they searched the vehicle and found two ounces of suspected heroin in plastic baggies.

40-year-old Willie Causey, of Middleport, was arrested for possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin.

26-year-old Zachery Stobart, of Middleport, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Meigs County.

Both were taken to jail to await court appearances.