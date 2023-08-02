CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two Ohio campgrounds were named in the top nine most dog-friendly campgrounds in the country.

The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, ranked Alum Creek State Park in Delaware County at No. 2 and Silver Springs Campground in Summit County at No. 5 in the nation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Silver Springs Campground is home to Bow Wow Beach. The Dyrt user Hannah S. said Silver Springs is, “Awesome if you have dogs that like to swim or just need to get some energy out after being leashed while camping.”

The top nine campgrounds were chosen based on reviews from The Dyrt community. The Dyrt went through nine million photos, reviews and tips using AI to find where campers love to bring their dogs.

Top nine dog-friendly campgrounds, according to The Dyrt:

Lake George RV Park — New York

Alum Creek State Park — Ohio

Fort De Soto Campground — Florida

Campground at James Island County Park — South Carolina

Silver Springs Campground — Ohio

First Landing State Park — Virginia

Tucson – Lazydays KOA — Arizona

Fall Creek Falls State Park — Tennessee

Chatfield State Park — Colorado

According to the 2023 Camping Report, 57.1% of campers brought pets to camp with them in 2022.