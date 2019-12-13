2 Ohio teens shot outside home early this morning

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in an Ohio county say two teens have been shot outside a residence in early morning hours and that one has died.

The Warren County sheriff’s office says the second teen was hospitalized after being critically wounded. Chief Deputy Barry Riley says that a caller around 2:50 a.m. Friday reported “prowlers.”

Riley says in a statement that investigators determined there had been gunfire before the call. He describes the investigation as “rapidly evolving” across multiple jurisdictions roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

The slain youth was a student at the Warren County Career Center.

