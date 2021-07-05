2 teenagers dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Cincinnati park

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police say two teenagers are dead after apparently exchanging gunfire that wounded three others at a downtown Cincinnati park where hundreds of teens were gathered late on the Fourth of July.

The police chief says the teens who died allegedly had an existing dispute. He says others may have been involved, but officers aren’t searching for any particular suspects.

The shooting happened Sunday night as officers were starting to clear out the riverfront park before it closed. Officials say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and left in critical condition. Two other teenagers suffered gunshot wounds to their arms.