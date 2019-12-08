3 dead, 1 injured after vehicle strikes building in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a vehicle has crashed into a building, leaving three people dead and one person critically injured.

Columbus police say officers responded to an alarm at an NTB Tire & Service Center around 3 a.m. Sunday and found that a vehicle had crashed into the building. Police say three people were pronounced dead at the scene and the person who was injured was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of those who died or other details of the crash. The building was closed at the time of the accident.

