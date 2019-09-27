3 dead, including gunman in Adams, Pike county crime spree

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Three people are dead after a ‘crime spree’ that started in Adams County, Ohio and Pike Counties. Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers told CBS Affiliate WKRC that the gunman is among the dead. Sheriff Rogers says there are three crime scenes in Adams County and one in Pike County.
According to WKRC, one of the crime scenes is the Marathon gas station in Seaman, Ohio. The Marathon on SR 32 and SR 247 was robbed at about 7 a.m. on September, August 27, 2019. A witness told WKRC the gunman fatally shot a clerk and a delivery truck driver.
Pike County deputies and other law enforcement officers caught up with the suspect on SR 32 and Germany Road, east of Piketon, Ohio. The Ohio Attorney General’s office says the gunman killed himself.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
