3 killed in two separate accidents in southern Ohio

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in two separate accidents in southern Ohio.

Two people were killed Friday night when a car driven by an 18-year-old man crossed the median on U.S. 35 and was struck by a car driven by a 45-year-old woman in Ross County. Joshua Eggers, of Jackson, died at the scene. Penny Schreck, of Oak Hill, died at a hospital.

The Highway Patrol says in another accident Zachary Howard, 18, of Piketon, was killed early Saturday in Pike County when his car failed to negotiate a curve. A 20-year-old passenger was seriously injured in that crash.

