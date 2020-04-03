4 Paws for Ability introduces special names for ‘Inspiration Litter’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 4 Paws for Ability introduced a litter of puppies on its Facebook page Thursday.

The announcement was made in a Facebook Live stream.

4 Paws for Ability dubbed the puppies the “Inspiration Litter,” which was born March 30. The 10 pups, five males and five females, are golden retrievers and were all named to honor those who are helping others in the current coronavirus crisis. The puppies can’t see or hear yet as they are only days old.

Mother Aliss and father Bodhi are doing well, according to 4 Paws for Abilities. 4 Paws for Ability introduced each puppy and explained where their names came from.

Flexibility was named for everyone who is changing their plans and forced to stay at home.

Solidarity gets his name for everyone coming together as we all try to fight the coronavirus.

Unity also gets her name from everyone united against the virus.

Ultra is named for the Irish name for nurses in honor of all those on the front lines protecting us.

Acton got her name from Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton.

DeWine is named after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Essential is named after thinking of everyone who is an essential staff member who still must go to work during this crisis.

Foster takes his name in honor of all the foster families that are helping to house service dogs in training. Foster families help 4 Paws for Ability operate with lower staff levels and continue training the dogs at their homes.

Responder is named after all the first responders on the front-line keeping people safe and protecting their communities.

Amy also gets her name from Dr. Amy Acton.

4 Paws for Ability trains service dogs for children with disabilities and veterans from recent conflicts who’ve lost the use of their limbs or their hearing while in active combat. It takes about two years to train a service dog. 4 Paws for Abilities said it places more than 100 service dogs each year worldwide.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories