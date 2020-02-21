46 malnourished dogs turned over to Humane Society

Tiffany Meyer, director of the Humane Society of Ashland County, talks to reporters at the Claremont Avenue Veterinary Clinic while holding a one of the dogs that were surrendered by the owner and taken into custody, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Ashland, Ohio. Nearly 50 malnourished dogs were rescued from unlivable conditions in an Ashland home Wednesday evening.( Tom E. Puskar /Ashland Times-Gazette via AP)

ASHLAND, OH (AP) – Dozens of malnourished dogs have been turned over to the Ashland County Humane Society in Ohio.

The Times-Gazette reports 46 mixed breed dogs ranging in age from puppies to 5 years old were voluntarily surrendered by the owners Wednesday.

Some of the dogs had large patches of fur missing and their rib cages were visible.

The director of the Humane Society says hopefully lawmakers will consider an ordinance to limit the number of dogs allowed on a property.

The county prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case and says it is too early to say if charges will be filed.

