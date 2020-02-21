ASHLAND, OH (AP) – Dozens of malnourished dogs have been turned over to the Ashland County Humane Society in Ohio.
The Times-Gazette reports 46 mixed breed dogs ranging in age from puppies to 5 years old were voluntarily surrendered by the owners Wednesday.
Some of the dogs had large patches of fur missing and their rib cages were visible.
The director of the Humane Society says hopefully lawmakers will consider an ordinance to limit the number of dogs allowed on a property.
The county prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case and says it is too early to say if charges will be filed.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Luke Bryan to bring ‘Proud to be Right Here’ tour to Charleston
- 46 malnourished dogs turned over to Humane Society
- Best Virginia looks to take home TBT
- Security video captures jail inmate’s fall through ceiling
- Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston facing tough financial decisions
- Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
- Wheeling Doughboy statue restoration underway
- 17-year-old homicide suspect shot and killed by Columbus police
- Local firefighters help lost dog reunite with owner
- Sen. Manchin calls on EPA to deliver on PFAS action plan promises