50-vehicle crash in Ohio sends people to hospital with serious injuries

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday morning, around 50 vehicles were involved in a crash along Interstate 80 in Austintown, sending several people to the hospital. The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. Many commercial vehicles were involved.

Two people sent to the hospital with serious injuries have been identified as 22-year-old Alexander Penn, of Youngstown, and 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866. Charges could be filed as Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.