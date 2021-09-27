$545 million Powerball drawing tonight; See spots in Ohio where past winners got their tickets

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow – $545 million, to be exact – it’s time to take a look at locations in Ohio where past winners bought their tickets.

Maybe history will repeat itself…

Here are those locations and the year they hit it big:

July 2014 – $122 million advertised jackpot ( $124.9 million final jackpot ) – The ticket was sold by True North in Conneaut. The winner chose her own numbers.

( ) – The ticket was sold by True North in Conneaut. The winner chose her own numbers. June 2010 – $261.6 million jackpot – The ticket was sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury. The winner got his numbers using Auto Lotto.

– – The ticket was sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury. The winner got his numbers using Auto Lotto. June 2010 – $97 million jackpot – The ticket was sold at Shirley’s Carryout in Curtice, outside of Toledo. The group of winners got their numbers using Auto Lotto.

Ohio has had 57 winners of $1 million or more for the game’s second-tier prize, which is when the winning numbers match 5-of-5 numbers without the Powerball. Some of those winners are from right here in Northeast Ohio:

2012 Fast Lane Drive Thru in Twinsburg

2012 Sunoco #15 Hop-In Food Mart in Maple Heights

2012 Northfield Park Associates LLC in Northfield

2012 BP #243 in Cleveland

2013 Shop Express in Warrensville Heights

2013 Avon Lake Food Mart in Avon Lake

2014 Garden Valley Shop in Cleveland

2016 Erieview Towers Newsstand in Cleveland

2016 VFW Post #2529 in Sandusky

2017 Valley View Food Mart in Warren

The Powerball game, now at $545 million, is the 10th highest Powerball jackpot in lottery history.

There is a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the jackpot; and a 1 in 11,688,054 chance of hitting 5-of-5 numbers and winning $1 million.

Hey, there’s even a 1 in 38 chance of winning 4 bucks.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm and pools close at 10:00pm.

Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

The Ohio Lottery Commission says all numbers have an equal chance of being drawn.

Good luck!