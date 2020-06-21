6 wounded in 6 shootings in 24 hours in Cleveland

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Police are investigating a half-dozen shootings that wounded six men in less than 24 hours in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the shootings happened between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday and were spread throughout the city.

Police say a 43-year-old man was hit in the hip and a 25-year-old woman assaulted at 9 a.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old man was shot at 9 p.m. that night and a 46-year-old man at midnight.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, another 18-year-old man was shot, and a 34-year-old man was shot at 5 a.m. Sunday and a 26-year-old man shot at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police haven’t announced any arrests.

