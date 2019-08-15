7-foot crocodile found in Ohio creek

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 7-foot crocodile was found in a creek in Preble County Wednesday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

Crocodile found in Preble County (Rich Denius/Hilltop Equestrian)

The reptile was found in Bantas Creek in West Alexandria Wednesday night by a children’s group from Hilltop Equestrian.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene and neutralized the crocodile. Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture are handling the case.

