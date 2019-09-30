9-year-old steals grandmother’s car, takes joyride on interstate

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-year-old Ohio boy is safe and uninjured after going on a joyride in his grandmother’s car Saturday afternoon.

According to the grandmother’s call to 911, she allowed the 9-year-old boy to take her phone and listen to music in her car, which was parked on the grass behind her house in Tipp City.

The car, a 2007 white Toyota Camry, was spotted driving north on I-75 near Vandalia, where Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop with the boy uninjured.

