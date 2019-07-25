911 System Down in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that the 911 system is down throughout Scioto County, Ohio. Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced the system was down at around 10:45 AM on Thursday, July 25th, 2019.

According to Sheriff Donini, Frontier is working on the issue and is trying to fix the problem. If you have an emergency you are asked to call 740-354-7566.

This is the 2nd time this month that there has been a 911 outage in Scioto County. On July 4th, 2019, people with Minford Phone Company landlines and residents in Minford, Ohio were without 911 service for around eight hours.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.