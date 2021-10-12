All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
A look at Ohio bills aimed at restricting teaching of racism

Ohio

by: ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press

Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A pair of Republican-backed bills in the Ohio House would restrict how the topic of racism is taught in K-12 schools.

The legislation is part of a broader conservative backlash over critical race theory. That’s a 40-year-old scholarly movement that examines U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism and discrimination.

Critical race theory is typically taught in law school and there’s little evidence it’s being promoted in Ohio classrooms. Among other things, the bills in the Ohio House would prevent teachers from promoting the concept that a member of one race bears responsibility for past deeds committed by persons of the same race.

