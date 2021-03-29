A look at Ohioans facing charges in the US Capitol insurrection

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — More than 300 supporters of former President Donald Trump have been charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including members of far-right extremist groups.
At least 17 of those cases, including one announced Monday, were against Ohio residents identified by the FBI through social media posts and surveillance footage.
Federal prosecutors allege at least four Ohioans charged with the breach had links to the anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers.
In most cases defendants are charged with entering the Capitol illegally and engaging in violent and destructive conduct while there.
Some defendants remain behind bars, while others are free pending upcoming hearings.
