A look at Ohioans facing charges in the US Capitol insurrection

In this image taken from U.S. Capitol Police security camera footage released in a criminal complaint and filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Ethan Seitz, 31, of Bucyrus, Ohio, outlined in red by the source, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Seitz was arrested on March 19 on preliminary charges of illegally entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. More than 300 supporters of former President Donald Trump have been charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol and at least 16 Ohioans are among those charged. (U.S. District Court-District of Columbia via AP)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — More than 300 supporters of former President Donald Trump have been charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including members of far-right extremist groups.

At least 17 of those cases, including one announced Monday, were against Ohio residents identified by the FBI through social media posts and surveillance footage.

Federal prosecutors allege at least four Ohioans charged with the breach had links to the anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers.

In most cases defendants are charged with entering the Capitol illegally and engaging in violent and destructive conduct while there.

Some defendants remain behind bars, while others are free pending upcoming hearings.

FILE—This undated file photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Donovan Crowl. Crowl and Jessica Watkins, both from Ohio, were arrested Jan. 18, 2021. Watkins and Crowl, two self-described militia members are facing federal charges that they participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. At least 10 Ohioans have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified through social media and surveillance footage to the FBI. The group includes people linked to the Oath Keepers militia group who have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack. (Montgomery County Jail via AP, File)

FILE—This undated file photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Jessica Watkins. Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both from Ohio, were arrested Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Watkins and Crowl, two self-described militia members, are facing federal charges that they participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. At least 10 Ohioans have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified through social media and surveillance footage to the FBI. The group includes people linked to the Oath Keepers militia group who have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack. (Montgomery County Jail via AP, File).

FILE—This undated file photo provided by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District shows Christine Priola. Priola, a Cleveland school occupational therapist who resigned after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. She was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 with taking part in the breach. At least 10 Ohioans have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified through social media and surveillance footage to the FBI. The group includes people linked to the Oath Keepers militia group who have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack. (Cleveland Metropolitan School District via AP, File)